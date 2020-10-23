Police fatally shoot man allegedly fleeing earlier incident

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police officers responding to a report of shots fired fatally wounded a man allegedly fleeing the scene. Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said Friday officers tried to stop an auto carrying three people on the city’s southwest side, but it crashed into a light pole. The driver, described as a 25-year-old man, ran from the scene. McDermott said the alleged unidentified suspect and police were involved in an “armed encounter.” Another male in the auto was arrested, but a female fled and is not in custody. After the suspect was shot, police found a man with a graze wound to the head at scene of the shots fired call. Authorities say the unidentified man is hospitalized in good condition.