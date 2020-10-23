Morning rain, thunder gives way to cooler temperatures by the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — High temperatures Thursday climbed into the lower 70s in Rockford, but that is officially a distant memory. Temperatures following morning thunder chances drop into the 40s for the weekend.

Friday rain & thunder: Rain chances remain highest through the morning, especially between 6 and 8 a.m. Beyond that, rain becomes more scattered in nature before gradually tapering off during the early afternoon.

The setup: A cold front is gradually working through the Stateline early Friday, ushering in a much cooler pattern for the weekend.

For perspective, temperatures shortly after midnight were in the upper 60s in Rockford. Within an hour, temperatures dropped nearly 15° as the cold front pushed through.

Temperatures quickly dropped early Friday morning.

Expect temperatures through the remainder of Friday to remain in the lower to middle 40s, as breezy weather kicks up. Gusts out of the northwest could climb to near 30 miles per hour.

Weekend chill: Temperatures for the upcoming weekend remain in the middle and upper 40s, which is well below average. Even cooler temperatures are possible by early next week, with highs in some spots Monday likely not getting out of the 30s.

Rain chances return: The start of the weekend features a bit more sunshine than what we've had recently. Mostly sunny skies early Saturday give way to a bit more cloud cover by late in the day ahead of Sunday's rain chances.

Sunday morning looks to remain pretty dry, as rain chances gradually increase later in the day.

Monday snow?: While rain falls across the Stateline Sunday evening, the battle between cold and warm air rages. Snow and a wintry mix is likely for areas of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.

Some hints exist for the potential of light snow early Monday, but accumulations don't look likely. Continue to stay tuned to the forecast on-air and online as we work to fine-tune the details.