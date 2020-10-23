McHenry man hopes more opioid dependents seek help with new treatment center in Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — One man from McHenry had to travel quite a distance to get the help he needed for his opioid addiction. Now he has a new lease on life and that's all thanks to Brightside Clinic which now has roots in Belvidere. He hopes the new location will help others across the Stateline seek treatment.

Asking for help is the courageous first step towards recovery for substance abusers and addicts.

"Incredible! It changed my life," said a McHenry resident named Charlie.

Charlie wanted treatment to stop using opioids but that help wasn't a hop or skip away.

"I need help now like you know this can't wait and Brightside was the first place I called that was like 'yeah come in today, come in right now' and that was huge," said Charlie.

Charlie says there are not enough outpatient treatment providers in our region. That's why he drove over an hour to Northbrook for the closest Brightside Clinic.

"Because of the Brightside model we are able to get someone in within 24 hours and upon coming into our visit, with medication that we use like Suboxone, they are able to actually stop abusing the opioid or heroin within sometimes the same visit," said Brightside Clinic CEO and Co-founder Phil Atteberry.

As of last week, people in need of help in our area won't have to make that same long drive Charlie did. Brightside opened a new clinic in Belvidere.

"Able to take care of their families for example and continue with work. We really try to meet patients with where they are at," said Brightside Clinic Medical Director Dr. David Kushner.

Dr. Kushner says the clinic is trying to reduce opioid addiction and that it starts with educating local physicians.

"But if you don't do it in a thoughtful manner and a physician cuts off a patient abruptly, this could force them into a situation where they are withdrawing from opioids, and in a desperate situation they can then try to obtain them from other sources," said Dr. Kushner.

Charlie says Brightside Clinic led him to pursue a career in the field after they offered him a position.

"I absolutely love working in treatment now. I feel like it's my calling and I would have never discovered that without Brightside giving me that opportunity," said Charlie.

Finding a purpose while on the road to recovery.

Dr. Kushner adds that opioid abuse has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic because more people are staying at home and not seeking treatment. He suggests talking to a local provider to come up with alternative pain management solutions.