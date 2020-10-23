Man killed in late night shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is dead after being shot in Rockford late Thursday night.



Details are limited, but police say it happened in the 3000 block of Chateau Ln. around 11 p.m. Thursday night.



Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the victim was a 33-year-old man. Hintz says the man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.



The victim's identity will be released once family is notified.



Once 13 WREX learns more information, we'll update this article.