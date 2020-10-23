Loves Park manufacturer receives highest US exporting honor

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Serola Biomechanics received the President's "E" Award, the highest U.S. honor in exporting, from the federal government.

"Serola Biomechanics’ achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said.

Serola Biomechanics makes orthopedic medical devices for people with musculoskeletal pain.

It's the highest honor a U.S. entity can receive for "making significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports," a Serola press release said.

Secretary Ross honored 39 companies and organizations with the President's 'E' Award.

President John F. Kennedy created the award in 1961 to revive a World War II honor that recognized America's exporters.

To qualify, each entity must show four years of export growth in one or more national markets.