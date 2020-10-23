Late-November weather takes us through the end of the month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The typical late-November chill settles in for the final days of October. We get away from rainy weather for a while, with one or two exceptions.

Brisk weather pattern:

Temperatures remain brisk over the weekend, but we do get a dry and sunny day out of the equation.

Chilly weather is stuck in place this weekend. Saturday features a lot of sunshine, but the air is slow to warm. Temperatures rise to the middle 40's Saturday afternoon, which is roughly 15 degrees below average. Winds remain light for the start of the weekend, so we won't have to contend with wind chill that much.

Sunday remains in the middle 40's, with a few changes in the weather. First, we'll see a mainly cloudy sky, so don't plan on a lot of sunshine Sunday. By Sunday evening, light rain showers are possible. We may see showers last into Sunday night.

Light rain showers are possible heading into Sunday night.

The weather may cool a little more on Monday. Temperatures fall into the upper 30's to low 40's for the start of next week. Because the weather gets a little extra chilly, a rain/snow mix may be possible during the day.

Any snow we see likely only sticks to the fields and lawns, and struggles to accumulate. This depends on how cold Monday gets, of course. Keep an eye on the forecast as we track a possible dusting early next week.

Turning dry and slightly warmer:

After Monday, the weather looks to dry out for a while. We likely won't see any more showers for the rest of next week.

After a very warm Thursday, the weather remains well below average throughout next week.

Under a sunny weather pattern, conditions remain cold. Highs slowly warm back into the upper 40's by the end of next week. We may get into the low 50's by next weekend. This could be good timing for Halloween. While the weather is still a little brisk, we are at least closer to average.

An early look at Halloween shows dry and sunny weather during the day and clear conditions at night. The clear weather should allow us a good view of the second full moon of the month, otherwise known as a 'blue moon'. Looks like werewolves have something to howl at just in time for Halloween!