Illinois high court: Suspended officers can sue for back pay

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court ruled that officers who were suspended while undergoing disciplinary proceedings can sue the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for backpay lost during their suspensions. In the 4-3 decision Thursday, the state’s high court upheld an appeals court’s ruling allowing officers to sue Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s office over the legitimacy of the merit board, which investigates police misconduct. Attorney for the officers, Chris Cooper, tells the Chicago Sun-Times that the ruling shows “the officers are entitled to due process and entitled to their backpay.” Sheriff’s office spokesman Matthew Walberg contends that the ruling is “a catastrophic blow to law enforcement accountability.”