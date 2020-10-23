IDPH: All 9 counties in Region 1 at warning level for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — 51 counties in Illinois are at risk of COVID-19, including all 9 in Region 1.



All of Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago counties are at warning level for the virus, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.



IDPH a county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.



Region 1 has seen its positivity rate rise steadily since late September when the region first reached 8%. As of Oct. 20, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus is at 11.7%.

Starting Sunday, Oct. 25, there will be more restrictions for the number of people for social gatherings and amount of tables for outdoor dining in Region 1 due to the rising positivity rate. Here's a full look at the new restrictions:

Bars and Restaurants

Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals Applicable to professional, religious, cultural and social group gatherings Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc. Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance



Indoor recreation

Maintain lesser of 25 people/25 percent of capacity

No groups more than 10 individuals

Does not apply to fitness

These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling place. These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places. Gov. Pritzker says the other restrictions, which went into place on Oct. 3, will still be in place.



IDPH says some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with gatherings in people’s homes, weddings and funerals, bars and clubs, university and college parties as well as college sports teams, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools, and cases among the community at large, especially people in their 20s.

Public health officials are observing businesses blatantly disregarding mitigation measures, people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings. Mayors, local law enforcement, state’s attorneys, and other community leaders can be influential in ensuring citizens and businesses follow best practices.

A county is considered at the warning level when at least two of the following metrics triggers a warning:

• New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.

• Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

• ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.

• Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Tests performed. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.

• Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.