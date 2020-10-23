Dr. Ezike chokes up during COVID-19 briefing, acknowledges pandemic fatigue is real

CHICAGO (WREX) — The head of the Illinois Department of Public Health has acknowledged COVID-19 fatigue is real, but says you need to stay strong.



Speaking alongside Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in Chicago, Dr. Ngozi Ezike says you're not alone in feeling the fatigue of COVID-19.

Dr. Ezike says she is "feeling it and living it myself," in regards to dealing with the virus.

"I don't get to live in some COVID-free bubble exempt from the pain and tragedy of the pandemic," said Dr. Ezike. "So I understand how pandemic fatigue is striking everyone. It's real."

While acknowledging the realness of COVID-19 fatigue, the doctor had a clear message: stay strong.

"This is a difficult race when you can't actually see the endpoint, and I'm sorry that's the message I have for you. Nevertheless, I'm asking you to fight the fatigue. Fight the urge to give up social distancing," said Dr. Ezike.

The doctor also refuted those who who still don't believe the virus is real.

"This new virus has caused this horrible situation; and, although people want to refute the number of cases, we are seeing the number of people with COVID-19 continue to increase. We are seeing the number of individuals in the hospital because of COVID-19 increase. We are seeing the number of lives lost continue to increase. And if you're tired of hearing it from me, please just ask one of your local physicians in the area," said Dr. Ezike.

While announcing the latest number of people who have died from the virus Dr. Ezike started to choke up and had to step away from the podium.



The doctor returned to the podium a few moments later and apologized.

Before taking questions, Gov. Pritzker spoke about Dr. Ezike and the work she's done during pandemic.

"Dr. Ezike is Superwoman. Since the very beginning of this coronavirus, she has had the weight of the public health of the people on the state of Illinois on her shoulders. She has worked nonstop seven days a week, 24 hours a day. There is not a moment she doesn't take a phone call in the middle of the night, middle of the day, take a meeting; whatever she needs to do. The people of the state of Illinois are her patients, and you can imagine she cares so deeply about her patients. And I'll also say there is a tremendous amount of pressure and burden when, in addition to all that, she is subject to verbal attack, to protesters showing up at her home. And people have a right to do that, but people should take into consideration that this is a very difficult she has. That she is doing it in a way we should all be proud of."