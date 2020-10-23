City First Church donates 1 million pounds of food during pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — City First Church in Rockford is known for its massive food distributions, helping thousands of families in the area.

This week, the church announced it surpassed a huge goal: it donated 1 million pounds of food to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church has hosted 8 food distribution events in partnership with Northern Illinois Food Bank.

City First Church Spiritual Development Pastor Adam Seaton said many people who stop in for donations never needed charity help before the pandemic. He said the people who have that courage to get help inspires him.

"I don't use this term lightly but it's really an honor to be a part of helping people and really provide that lift in that situation and provide some hope in a really difficult time," Seaton said.

City First Church will host its ninth food distribution on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at the church, 5950 Spring Creek Rd. It's on a first come, first served basis.

The church hopes to feed 2,000 more families on Tuesday.