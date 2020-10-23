AP Explains: Why are UK and EU still arguing over Brexit?

LONDON (AP) — More than four years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, the two sides are still arguing over their post-Brexit relations. Months of negotiations have failed to produce agreement on a trade deal, leaving the U.K. facing a “no-deal” exit at the end of the year that would hit businesses already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. After a crisis last week when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the talks at an end, negotiators are meeting again for a final few weeks of “intensified” talks aimed at overcoming their differences. Trade expert David Henig says an elusive deal looks likely, “but I wouldn’t be banking the house on it yet.”