13 more businesses issued closure notices in Winnebago County, 21 total

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department has issued more closure notices to businesses in the county.



According to the Winnebago County Health Department's website, 13 additional businesses were given closure notices this week for failing to follow the COVID-19 guidelines put into place by the state.



Here's a look at the 13 new businesses given closure notices:

The Filling Station, 6259 11th St. in Rockford

Ace Hardware, 5506 Elevator Rd. in Roscoe

Spring Garden Restaurant, 4820 N. 2nd St. in Loves Park

Opsahl's Tavern, 3301 11th St. in Rockford

Neli's Family Restaurant, 1055 Gardner St. in South Beloit

Casey's Pub, 307 N. Alpine Rd. in Loves Park

Potato Shak, 5529 N. 2nd St. in Loves Park

Nora's Place, 1019 Blackhawk Blvd. in South Beloit

Firehouse Pub, 10670 Main St. in Roscoe

JJ Tavern, 1720 Shirland Ave. in South Beloit

Rascal's Bar and Grill, 5223 Torque Dr. in Loves Park

RBI's, 3870 N. Perryville Rd. in Rockford

Waffle Shop, 6106 E. Riverside Blvd. in Loves Park

Here's what the health department said about the notices for all 13 establishments:

A reasonable belief exists that the premises identified in this Order has engaged or is suspected of engaging in a significant amount of activity likely to spread the following dangerously contagious or infectious disease: COVID-19.

The county health department has now issued 21 total closure notices to businesses in the county.

The City of Rockford says they'll continue to investigate complaints related to bars and restaurants exceeding a 25-person occupancy limit, or not complying with reservation, face mask, or social distancing requirements.

The city also reminds people the enforcement efforts are meant to protect public health through education and voluntary compliance.

In terms of fines and additional enforcement measures, such as a suspension of liquor licenses, will only be used as a "last resort" for businesses who put the community's health at risk, according to the City of Rockford.