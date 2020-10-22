Woman dies in Oregon house fire on Thursday morning

OREGON (WREX) — A woman died in Oregon house fire on Thursday morning on E. Spring Creek Rd., according to officials.

The 9-1-1 call came in around 8 a.m. about a structure fire on the 1100 block of E. Spring Creek Rd. on Thursday morning, according to officials.

When first responders arrived, the house was covered in heavy smoke and flames and first responders found one person inside who later died on scene, authorities said.

Authorities said the victim is an elderly woman, but no other information has been released.

According to fire officials, more than 11 fire departments responded to the scene. Local fire departments are still extinguishing the fire, the Oregon Fire Chief said.

Official expect E. Spring Creek Rd. to be closed or blocked for most of the day.