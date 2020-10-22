White teen sentenced; planned to kill black churchgoers

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A white 17-year-old girl has been sentenced to four years in juvenile detention for what authorities said was a plot to kill churchgoers because they were Black. News outlets report that the girl pleaded guilty to attempted murder as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced Thursday in Gainesville, Georgia. She will be on probation for 10 years and cannot go near any African Methodist Episcopal church during that time. The Times of Gainesville reports that she sobbed while reading an apology. She was a 16-year-old high school student when she was arrested in November 2019.