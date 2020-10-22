Watchdog says Lebanon probe into port blast flawed

BEIRUT (AP) — A leading international human rights group says a Lebanon-led probe into the devastating port explosion in Beirut this summer has been marred by political meddling and lack of judicial independence, resulting in failure to yield credible results two months later. Human Rights Watch called on Thursday for a United Nations-led inquiry into the blast to determine the cause and assign responsibility. The huge Aug. 4 blast killed nearly 200 people and injured more than 6,000. It also devastated several neighborhoods of the capital, damaging the major port and shattering thousands of residential, historic and health structures.