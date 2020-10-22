Unity Hospice starts pumpkin carving contest

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pumpkin carving is always popular this time of year, and now Unity Hospice is capitalizing on that for a contest.

It created a pumpkin carving contest and you can help decide who wins.

Pumpkins and carving tools were delivered to people at its hospice locations in northern Illinois. There are prizes for the top three pumpkins, as determined by your votes. You can vote for up to three pumpkins every day until the contest ends.

Unity Hospice said the contest helps give residents and staff something to do during the restrictions of COVID-19.

"There's nothing like a good little healthy competition that gets people excited and brings out some pride and lets them scream at the top of their lungs, hey we're still here, we're doing all these great things, and now you can see what we're doing," said Barbara Martin, an administrator at Unity Hospice.

The contest ends Monday, CLICK HERE to vote for your favorite.