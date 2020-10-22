 Skip to Content

Unity Hospice starts pumpkin carving contest

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 9:47 pm
9:43 pm Positive Local NewsTop Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pumpkin carving is always popular this time of year, and now Unity Hospice is capitalizing on that for a contest.

It created a pumpkin carving contest and you can help decide who wins.

Pumpkins and carving tools were delivered to people at its hospice locations in northern Illinois. There are prizes for the top three pumpkins, as determined by your votes. You can vote for up to three pumpkins every day until the contest ends.

Unity Hospice said the contest helps give residents and staff something to do during the restrictions of COVID-19.

"There's nothing like a good little healthy competition that gets people excited and brings out some pride and lets them scream at the top of their lungs, hey we're still here, we're doing all these great things, and now you can see what we're doing," said Barbara Martin, an administrator at Unity Hospice.

The contest ends Monday, CLICK HERE to vote for your favorite.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

Related Articles

Skip to content