ROCKTON (WREX) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a one car crash in Rockton on Wednesday.



The Rockton Fire Protection District says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on N. Main Rd., just north of Latham Rd.



Authorities say two people were in a truck which went off the road. Both people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Officials did not say how severe the injuries were.



The crash is still under investigation.