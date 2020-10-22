Trump plans to nominate Kirsch to succeed Barrett on bench

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — President Donald Trump intends to nominate a northern Indiana federal prosecutor to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The White House announced Wednesday that Trump plans to nominate U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II, who was appointed to the Northern District of Indiana in 2017. Barrett is expected to be confirmed by the Senate within the next week. As U.S. attorney, Kirsch has concentrated on prosecuting drug- and gang-related crimes.