Thailand cancels emergency decree in bid to calm protests

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government has canceled a state of emergency it had declared for Bangkok last week after the embattled prime minister suggested the gesture to cool massive student-led protests seeking democracy reforms. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha went on national television on Wednesday night to appeal to pro-democracy protesters to reduce political tensions and promised to lift the emergency measure. As he was speaking, protesters marched near Government House, his office, to demand he step down. They also asked for the release of their colleagues who were arrested in connection with earlier protests. They said that if their demands were not met, they would return in three days. The protesters are pressing for a more democratic constitution and reforms to the monarchy.