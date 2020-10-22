Strong storms and cold air sweep through overnight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A line of thunderstorms moves through the Stateline by midnight, and could bring a strong to severe storm or two to the area. Temperatures drop a ton going into Friday behind the storms.

Overnight rain:

A few storms sweep through by midnight, with lighter rain through sunrise.

Strong to severe storms brew up in eastern Iowa, and slowly track into the Stateline after 10 pm. The storms should exit by 1 am. In between, the storms may bring downpours, small hail, and gusty winds.

A few strong storms may be in the mix early overnight.

West of Freeport, severe weather remains possible. The threats may be large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding. However, the risk remains slight. The storms are expected to weaken quickly after crossing the Mississippi River. Good news for us: severe weather won't be widespread, but be ready for one or two strong storms, just in case.

After 1 am, the storms exit, though lighter rain showers keep going through sunrise. Friday morning may be drizzly to rainy occasionally, then cloudy and dry weather finally takes over.

On top of the rain, foggy conditions linger early overnight. We should see clearer visibility by late overnight.

Much colder:

Behind the storms, temperatures fall off a lot. We almost got to 70 degrees Thursday, but drop around 20 degrees to the upper 40's for Friday. The weather is a little breezy as well, so Friday feels brisk at times. The weather remains cloudy for the rest of the day.

We won't be much warmer than that for at least a week. Temperatures stay in the 40's through the weekend and all of next week. By Halloween weekend, we may warm back into the low 50's.

More rain:

Rainy weather stays away all of Saturday, giving us a whole day of dry weather and a little sunshine.

Showers are back Sunday, with more rain possible on Monday.

By Sunday, the soggy weather is back. So far, the models are trending toward the rain holding off until late Sunday afternoon. There should be some dry time Sunday.

On Monday, showers are possible again. We mainly see rain for the start of next week, but a guest could join. Some snow showers may mix in with the rain, resulting in a dusting of snow in spots like we saw this past Monday. We will keep you up to speed on any changes, in case the weather gets more wintry early next week.