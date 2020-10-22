Rockford woman starts Facebook group for female small business owners

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When Rockford native Bryanna Herron opened her own small business, Rose Paralegal & Typing Services, she found it was a challenge to connect with other small business owners.

Since her 2019 business opening, Herron founded a Facebook group to connect with and support other female entrepreneurs.

The Rockford Women’s Small Business Networking group started in September and already has 178 members who use the group as a means to connect and share their ideas with other women looking to grew their businesses.

October is Women's Small Business Month and according to the National Association of Women Business Owners, women now own 38 percent of businesses in the U.S.

“It’s been so gratifying to see some of the relationships that have come about via our Facebook group in just a few short weeks.” Herron said. “I connected with Rae Cadie, owner of Secondhand Curves Resale and have since been to her shop multiple times. Another member posted about her new cleaning service, Spotless Cleaning Services, and she got her first booking from another member of the group.”