Remembering Jim Goodman

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford lost a true champion this past weekend, when Jim Goodman Sr. passed away at 78. His devotion to local boxing created something special in the city.

"You can't just lay them out there and expect to do something," Goodman said to a young fighter in a 13 News story from 2004.

That could double as life advice from the longtime boxing coach. You can't just lay them out there and expect to do something. You have to make it happen. And Goodman did that. When boxing was fading out in Rockford in the early to mid-90s, Goodman turned his storage barn into a makeshift boxing gym.

"It was almost like the Field of Dreams," his son, Jimmy Goodman Jr., said. "If you build it, they will come. Well he got it open and people started coming."

Goodman volunteered his time teaching young people the sport of boxing. He only asked one thing of his fighters who stayed late to train.

"All he ever did was ask people to make sure you turn the lights off," his son said. "We'd come home and cars would be lined up down the road. We'd be like, 'I wonder who's here?' It was just guys at the boxing gym out in the middle of the country.

"At the moment you don't really realize what's going on of the impact he was having and helping people out. But now you look back at it and wow, he kept boxing alive in Rockford. He's the backbone of Rockford boxing."

He put his backbone where his wishbone was, working to fulfill his dream of bringing a boxing gym to a more central location than his New Milford home, eventually partnering with the Patriots Gateway Community Center in Rockford.

"We started out in a little closet," Goodman Jr. recalls. "It was a little storage closet. We had two heavy bags hung up. The kids would rotate. We probably had 50 kids. We'd have them run in the gym and have them grab a couple of kids, 2, 3, 4 kids, have them hitting the bags in a closet, a tiny closet."

They eventually moved the gym to a 7th Street location, and now Goodman Jr. is putting the finishing touches on a pristine new location on 1st Avenue.

"He laid the foundation," Goodman Jr. says of his dad. "He built the program and I was just honored to be part of it."

Junior was an accomplished fighter under his father's tutelage, and he fondly remembers a time when his dad wasn't coaching him anymore.

"When I was fighting for the Air Force boxing team, we trained out of San Antonio, Texas," he reminisces. "Our team flew up to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to compete against their state Golden Gloves champion team. Sure enough, I didn't even know it, but there's dad. He showed up to the fight. He found out where we were fighting. I'm sure I told him where I was fighting but not expecting him. But that's dad. He was a good dad. He was always there. You couldn't beat my dad, man, he was the best. And we're lucky. We're lucky we were able to have him around."

Hundreds of young people, now grown, also feel lucky to have known him. Jim's only motivation was to help the young people become better fighters, and better people.

"I just feel good at night," Goodman said in that 2004 story on 13 News. "When I see the boys do good, I feel good."