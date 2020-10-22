RAMP celebrates anniversary with reopening of Rockford office

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A group that helps people with disabilities celebrates a big anniversary with a grand reopening.

RAMP celebrated its 40th anniversary Thursday. As part of its celebration, the group reopened its office on Market Street in downtown Rockford. Work began on the building at the beginning of 2020. Renovations include adding more space for its staff and restoring parts of the building. RAMP Development Director Amy Morris says the group was considering moving to a different location, but it ultimately decided to stay at the Market Street facility after doing research.

"It's kind of our hub and our headquarters," said Morris. "And so now we have space for all staff to be here at once when we can do that safely, but also room to grow over the years."

Morris says RAMP still has more needs, like landscaping and getting more equipment. The group will continue to fundraise. To find out more about its fundraising efforts, click here.