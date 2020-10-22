Pritzker: ‘We are now headed into a peak that is beyond, potentially, March and April’

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the state, and the country, are headed the wrong direction in regards to COVID-19.



Speaking during his daily press conferences on the virus, the governor says we're now headed into another peak.

"It is very serious right now, folks, and if we need to close restaurants and bars or take away their liquor license, take away their gaming licenses, we will do that. Because we are now headed into a peak that is beyond, potentially, March and April," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor also spoke to how serious the state is to slowing the spread of the virus.

"We are being very serious and very focused on having the state police not only issue warnings but also issue citations if necessary. We are asking state's attorneys to simply follow through on those citations. Those are monetary citations," said Gov. Pritzker. "We will look to remove people's liquor license and their gaming license if they will not follow the resurgence mitigations that get put into place. This is nothing something I've wanted to do before. I think you know I've been reluctant to do this before because it has a very serious implication for the future of the business. I want businesses to stay in business," the governor continued.

The governor's comments on Thursday mirror what he said on Wednesday regarding state police issuing citations.