President Donald Trump, Joe Biden square off in Nashville

WATCH LIVE: President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden face off in their final debate. To avoid interruptions, mics may be muted. Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, 22 October 2020

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)- The second and final presidential debate of the 2020 election has begun. President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are facing off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, more than three weeks after their first debate.



A lot has happened since then: Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus and spent three days in the hospital.



Organizers initially planned to separate the candidates with plexiglass barriers but removed them hours before the debate began. The candidates took coronavirus tests Thursday, and both campaigns said they came back negative.



The first debate was so raucous that changes were enacted to make the next one more orderly. There's a mute button this time that will be controlled by a representative of the Commission on Presidential Debates. It will ensure that each candidate has two full minutes uninterrupted to deliver opening answers on six major topics