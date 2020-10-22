Poplar Grove village president pushes for a return to in-person learning

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — Poplar Grove's village president said he's "disheartened" by the decision of Boone County schools to not return to in-person learning.

Poplar Grove Village President Owen Costanza released a statement in support of in-person learning on Thursday.

"Nearly every day, I am hearing concerns from Village residents

regarding the long-term detrimental effects and the stress that the current model is having on students and their families," Costanza said.

The in-person learning plan failed last week at a Belvidere school board meeting while a similar plan failed in the North Boone school board meeting in September, according to the village president.

The statement said in-person learning at Rockford Public Schools hasn't led to a rise in COVID-19 cases, as stated multiple times by the Winnebago County Health Department.

"We pay the same taxes, we have the same jobs, we have the same concerns as neighboring communities and yet our Boards of Education have failed to provide a safe, viable plan to return our students to in-person instruction," Costanza said.

Boone County's seven-day positivity rate was 15.7% on Oct. 18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

You can read the full statement below: