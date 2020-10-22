Officer is charged with injuring protesters with his baton

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former transit police sergeant accused of hitting two protesters with his baton has become the third Philadelphia officer to be charged after confrontations during demonstrations against police brutality. Matthew Sinkiewicz was charged Thursday with aggravated assault and other counts related to the May 30 confrontation. He has been fired from his job as a sergeant with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority police. He is accused of striking two protesters without provocation and causing injuries that required hospital treatment. No attorney information for Sinkiewicz was listed in court documents. A message left with a spokesperson for a police union was not immediately returned.