Man found guilty of murder in Cronies double shooting

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The man who opened fire in the former Machesney Park bar and grill Cronies, is found guilty of murder.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office announced Thursday night that Kenneth Johnson was found guilty of first degree murder after a jury trial.

Johnson shot Russell Jefferson and Juquavion Evans Oct. 6, 2019 at the bar, which was hosting a party at the time. Jefferson died due to his injuries.

Cronies closed in the weeks after but the owner didn't specify whether the shooting is what ultimately led to the decision to close.

Johnson faces up to 60 years in prison for murder.