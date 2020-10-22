IDPH releases guidance for COVID-19 testing in schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) —With more schools looking to implement rapid COVID-19 tests to prevent the spread of the virus the Illinois Department of Public Health released guidance on in-school testing.

The CDC does not recommend using the antibody test to diagnose a COVID-19 infection or disprove a previous positive result. These tests might not detect antibodies in someone with a current COVID-19 infection.

IDPH said schools can use a rapid test to expedite isolation or quarantine requirements.

School officials must also provide positive and negative results to county and state officials, IDPH said.

Schools need approval and training from the CDC and other healthcare agencies before offering tests.

You can read the full guidance below: