The Chicago Bears head into a Monday night matchup with Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams with a 5-1 record and the NFC North lead. The Bears are off to their best start since the 2012 team won seven of its first eight games on the way to a 10-6 mark. But their struggling offense still is searching for a spark. And quarterback Nick Foles heads into his fourth start still adjusting after replacing Mitchell Trubisky.