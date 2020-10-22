First round of storms moves out, second could bring severe threat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As temperatures surge into the 70s Thursday, the threat for severe storms builds overnight. The warmth ahead of an approaching cold front could help feed strong storms during the predawn hours.

Severe weather is possible overnight Thursday into Friday.

Through Thursday morning: Steady rain and thunderstorms gradually shift north of the Stateline by 9 a.m. Spotty drizzle could linger through the the morning as temperatures climb through the 50s.

Thursday afternoon: Drizzle should taper off as clouds shift north of the region. As clouds clear, southerly winds pick up and temperatures quickly warm. Highs top out near 70° in Rockford. South of Rockford, temperatures could climb into the middle 70s.

Thursday evening through midnight: This period starts dry, but shower chances develop by midnight west of Rockford. The threat for severe weather during this time makes it as far southeast as Jo Daviess County by midnight. This area of Northern Illinois stands the best chance of seeing severe weather overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Predawn hours Friday: The early morning hours feature the greatest chance for severe weather in the local area. Between 3 and 6 a.m., a broken line of thunderstorms slides through. In Rockford, the line of storms slides in just in time for the start of 13 News Today at 5 a.m. This line could pack strong winds and large hail, with the entire region under a "marginal" risk for severe thunderstorms. This is a 1 on a 1-to-5 scale, meaning severe storms are possible, but likely to be isolated.

Friday morning features the threat for severe storms.

After sunrise Friday: Precipitation chances quickly wind down as the cold front clears our area early Friday. Drier weather takes over for the rest of Friday, but clouds remain in place through much of the day.