Facebook, Twitter CEOs ordered to testify by GOP senators

WASHINGTON (AP) — The GOP push against Facebook and Twitter has accelerated after Republican senators threatened the CEOs of the social media companies with subpoenas to force them to address accusations of censorship in the closing weeks of the presidential campaign. With Democrats boycotting the hearing, the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee voted to authorize the legal orders if Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey don’t agree to testify voluntarily. The committee wants to hear from the executives about what the subpoena document says is “the suppression and/or censorship” of recent New York Post articles about Democratic president nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Facebook declined comment and there’s no immediate comment from Twitter.