EU slaps sanctions on 2 Russians over Germany cyberattack

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on two Russian officials and part of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency over a cyberattack against the German parliament in 2015. The EU on Thursday slapped a travel ban and asset freeze on Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Dmitry Badin, a military intelligence officer. It also targeted “military unit 26165,” known more commonly by monikers like APT28, Fancy Bear, Pawn Storm and Strontium. Russian officials have repeatedly denied any involvement by Moscow in the hacking attack.