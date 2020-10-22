EU awards human rights prize to Belarus opposition

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has awarded its top human rights prize to the Belarus opposition movement and its leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya for their challenge to President Alexander Lukashenko’s long, hard-line reign. Lukashenko won his sixth term in office in August in a presidential election widely seen as rigged. Since then, mass protests have rocked the ex-Soviet nation sandwiched between Poland and Russia. Tsikhanouskaya and her supporters refused to recognize the results, saying the outcome of the vote was manipulated. The EU award, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, was created in 1988 to honor individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms.