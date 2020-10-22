Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 3:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Dubuque, Jones and Jackson Counties. In

Illinois, Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 PM to 7 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&