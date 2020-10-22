COVID-19 positivity rate in Region 1 on the verge of surpassing 12 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 in Region 1 has increased again.



As of Oct. 19, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus was up to 11.9%. The region tested 2,651 people on the 19th, with 364 tests coming back positive, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The positivity rate for Oct. 19th alone was 13.7%.

Region 1 hit a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 8% on Sept. 25. After three straight days of being at 8% or higher, new restrictions to be enforced on Oct. 3.



State health officials have continued to track the region's positivity rate for the virus to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

Since the region has been above 8% since the new restrictions have been enforced, the region is at more risk for additional restrictions from the state which could include more businesses being closed. There's been no word from the state at this time if/when new restrictions will be announced.

Statewide, health officials reported 4,992 new cases of the virus on Thursday along with 44 deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 360,159 cases, including 9,387 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 15 – October 21 is 5.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,977 specimens for a total of 7,031,082. As of last night, 2,463 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 525 patients were in the ICU and 212 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.