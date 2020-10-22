COVID-19 community testing site in Rock County temporarily closes due to high volume of tests

JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WREX) — A COVID-19 testing site in Rock County, Wisconsin is temporarily closing due to a high number of tests.



After administering 900 tests over its first two days, the community testing site at Blackhawk Technical College’s Central Campus in Janesville is closing early today.



Testing each day was limited to 300 tests per day. Due to the high demand, the WI National Guard administered 300 more tests than planned.

Rock County has recently seen a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. This week, Rock County’s hospitals – Beloit Health System, Edgerton Hospital, MercyHealth and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville – reported their highest numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date. Currently, 33 community members are receiving inpatient care due to the virus and its effects. On Wednesday, Oct. 21, there were 37 community members hospitalized with COVID-19.



Rock County health officials say the number of hospitalizations have been rising consistently over the past 1-2 months. Compared to the 37 community members in the hospital for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, on Sept. 21, there were 9 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. Two months ago, on Aug. 21, there were 4 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.

Rock County health officials say hospitals are having fewer open beds available to provide care for patients with COVID-19 infections and other illnesses or injuries.



The health systems each have surge plans created should the patient population exceed available beds, but the hope is that they will not need to be activated, or for there to be a need to transfer patients to an alternative care site such as the field hospital that has been established at the Wisconsin State Fair Grounds in Milwaukee.

Community testing at Blackhawk Technical College’s Central Campus in Janesville will resume on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. For more information about community testing at BTC visit www.blackhawk.edu/coronavirus.