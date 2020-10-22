Cooler weather rushes into Stateline following late-week storm chances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain and thunder rumble through the Stateline early Thursday, but the second round overnight Thursday ushers in cooler weather. Alongside cooler temperatures, this second round could bring a few severe storms.

Storms give way to drop in temperatures:

Pay attention to the 13 Weather Authority forecast over the next 24 hours or so, as storms could pack a punch. The first round of storms pushed through early Thursday, dropping heavy rain and lightning. The second and final round of storms bring the threat for severe thunderstorms. Once this push of unsettled weather moves out, attention turns to the plummeting temperatures ahead.

Much cooler weekend ahead:

Highs temperatures Thursday approach 70° in Rockford and could be even warmer closer to I-88. Some spots could make a run at 80°. Soak in the 70°+ weather while you can, because by Friday afternoon, much cooler temperatures make its presence known.

The cold front, which is going to be sliding through early Friday morning, drop temperatures from the lower 50s early in the day. By Friday afternoon, when temperatures normally peak for the day, dropping temperatures result in 40s area-wide.

Get ready for a significant cool down! Temperatures drop into the lower 40s by early next week.

Cooler weather finally settles into the Stateline for the weekend, as highs both Saturday and Sunday only top out in the upper 40s. Average high temperatures for late-October is around 59°, so a solid 10° departure from average.

Unsettled and even cooler:

By the start of next week, temperatures drop even further into the 40s. By Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures barely make it above 40° with at least some chance for wintry precipitation.

Specific details on when or how much precipitation is possible aren't certain, but they'll come into view in the days to come.