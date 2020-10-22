China criticizes US media controls as ‘political oppression’

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has condemned a U.S. decision to require more Chinese media outlets to register as foreign missions but gave no indication whether Beijing might retaliate. Steps announced by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo apply to six newspapers and other outlets, which requires them to identify their employees. Similar measures were imposed earlier on nine other Chinese outlets. The Trump has indicated it might refuse visas for some of their employees, which prompted Beijing to say it might withhold visas for the few remaining American reporters in China. A foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Liajian, said China “strongly opposes” the U.S. measures but gave no indication how Beijing will respond.