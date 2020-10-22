Calls reporting domestic violence are on the rise in Rockford, but advocates say it’s an encouraging trend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Domestic violence typically happens out of sight and behind closed doors.

"We know domestic violence is an underreported crime so we know we're just seeing the tip of the iceberg," says Jenn Cacciapaglia who leads Rockford's Mayor's Office on Combating Domestic Violence.

In the beginning of 2018, Cacciapaglia was tasked with starting this specialized office. At that point the city was seeing a yearly increase in people calling 911 for help in domestic violence situations.

"They very specifically recognized every year we were going up approximately 3%," says Cacciapaglia.

But Cacciapaglia says she was clear with city council when her office was created.

"What we said very early on, what I said very explicitly on the council floor is if we are doing this right, those calls will go up even further."

Which is exactly what Rockford is seeing. In 2018 there were 3,686 calls for service between January 1st and August 31st. In 2019 calls jumped 7% in that time frame to 3,967. This year, Rockford is experiencing a 10% increase up to 4,380.

"The fact the highest office in the city said this is a priority made survivors feel supported. And it gave them some courage to use their voice and reach out.

Cacciapaglia says as trust and awareness built in the community calls came flooding in. However, she understands this year is unique as survivors navigate finding services in a pandemic. Caccipaglia believes we won't know the full impact of this until the pandemic is truly over.

"We're not going to know until we're past this and we can hear from survivors," says Cacciapaglia. "Survivors will have to tell us what played in if they can call or not call."

If you or a loved one is in search of services at Rockford's Family Peace Center call 779-348-7600.