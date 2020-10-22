‘Call them out’: In Maine, Gideon asks voters to punish GOP

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — The Democrat who’s polling neck-and-neck with Republican Sen. Susan Collins in Maine was presiding over her local town council less than a decade ago. Sara Gideon was elected to the state Legislature eight years ago and is now House speaker. With the Democratic establishment behind her, Gideon has amassed more money than any other political candidate in state history in her bid to unseat the four-term senator. Gideon has raised more than $63 million for her campaign, compared to Collins’ $25 million. Ad tracking company Kantar/CMAG says the campaigns and outside groups have spent or allocated more than $110 million on campaign advertising through Election Day.