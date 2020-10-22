Bears, Rams hunting respect Monday despite strong starts

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Chicago Bears or the Los Angeles Rams should come out of their meeting at SoFi Stadium with a win that will give a huge boost to having credibility as a contender. And if these clubs’ recent history is any guide, their matchup will be decided by defense. The Bears and Rams have both thrived defensively this season, and that’s not new. They’ve met twice in the previous two seasons, with Chicago embarrassing the Super Bowl-bound Rams in a freezing 15-6 victory in late 2018 before Los Angeles responded with a 17-7 win last year.