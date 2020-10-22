Auto parts supplier Tenneco to cut 350 jobs at Indiana plant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Auto parts supplier Tenneco plans to cut about 350 jobs at a northern Indiana plant in a move the company attributes to the challenging global business for its piston product line. Tenneco officials told workers at its South Bend plant Wednesday that about 350 employees involved in piston manufacturing would lose their jobs over the next year as those jobs are shifted to other Tenneco plants around the world. The South Bend Tribune reports the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company will keep about 125 assembly jobs at its South Bend plant. Tenneco took control of the plant as part of its 2018 acquisition of Federal Mogul.