Australian police not investigating Vatican money transfer

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian state police say they’re not investigating the transfer of money from the Vatican to Australia, throwing doubt on Italian media speculation that it might be linked to the overturned convictions of Cardinal George Pell for child sex abuse. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera speculated that Vatican investigators are looking into whether Pell’s nemesis at the Holy See, ousted Cardinal Angelo Becciu, wired 700,000 euros in Vatican money to a bank account in Australia, and whether that money was tied to Pell’s sex abuse trial. Victoria Police, which in 2017 charged Pell with child sex abuse, say the Australian intelligence agency responsible for international financial crime had confirmed that Vatican money had been wired but had had not advised of any suspicious activity.