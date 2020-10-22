6 alleged members of “murder squad” linked to 8 killings

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities say they have arrested and charged six alleged gang members who were part of a “murder squad” that roamed the streets of California’s Monterey County looking for rival gang members and are suspected in eight killings. U.S. Attorney David Anderson said Thursday the alleged Norteño gang members traveled in caravans of three cars and between January 2017 and November 2018 killed eight people during “hunts” in the streets of Salinas. In that period, they killed eight men _ in one case firing at least 35 shots. Anderson says that only one of the eight victims was a gang member.