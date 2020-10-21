With cakes, solitary Sabbaths sweetened for older Israelis

YAVNE, Israel (AP) — For thousands of older Israelis like Sara Weinsten, being housebound alone during Israel’s second nationwide lockdown is difficult and depressing. But each week ahead of the Jewish Sabbath, which starts on Friday at sundown, she gets a knock on the door that brightens her day: a home-baked cake delivered by one of thousands of volunteers bringing pastries to home-bound older Israelis. The weekly initiative was started last year, before the pandemic, by a baker based in the city of Tel Aviv, to raise the spirits of those who are confined to their homes out of health concerns.