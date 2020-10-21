Winnebago County updates travel guidance, removes six states
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department updated its COVID-19 travel guidance on Tuesday.
It didn't add states to the guidance list but removed six states: Alaska, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Mississippi.
The health department recommends a 14-day self-quarantine after returning to these 13 states:
- Arkansas
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
The guidance does not apply to someone who lives in Winnebago County, but works in another state.
You can read the full travel guidance from WCHD below: