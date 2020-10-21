 Skip to Content

Winnebago County updates travel guidance, removes six states

8:02 am CoronavirusTop Stories
COVID-19 in Winnebago County web pic

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department updated its COVID-19 travel guidance on Tuesday.

It didn't add states to the guidance list but removed six states: Alaska, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Mississippi.

The health department recommends a 14-day self-quarantine after returning to these 13 states:

  • Arkansas
  • Idaho
  • Iowa
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

The guidance does not apply to someone who lives in Winnebago County, but works in another state.

You can read the full travel guidance from WCHD below:

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

Related Articles

Skip to content