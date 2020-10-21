Winnebago County updates travel guidance, removes six states

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department updated its COVID-19 travel guidance on Tuesday.

It didn't add states to the guidance list but removed six states: Alaska, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Mississippi.

The health department recommends a 14-day self-quarantine after returning to these 13 states:

Arkansas

Idaho

Iowa

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The guidance does not apply to someone who lives in Winnebago County, but works in another state.

You can read the full travel guidance from WCHD below: