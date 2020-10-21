Winnebago County Clerk: Expect delayed election results due to mail-in voting, early voting

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Clerk says people should expect delayed election results this year due to the coronavirus pandemic changing voting habits.



Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says election night results will be undetermined for up to 14 days after November 3rd.

“If it takes a little longer to count all the ballots accurately, that’s what we need to do to ensure every vote counts,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow. “We need to be extra patient because there’s a substantial chance we might not know the results on election night. Possibly for the presidency and for several local races that are important for people,” Gummow added.

Due to the unprecedented volume of Vote By Mail ballots and voters casting their ballots early, the Clerk’s Office has hired extra judges to assist with the sorting, verification and tabulation of ballots.

Election officials have 14 days to accept any ballot that was postmarked on Election Day or before. If it is a close race, there are recount rules that allow a candidate to require ballots be sent back through machines to verify the results.

During the Illinois Primary Election held in March, the race for Winnebago County State’s Attorney was not determined for two weeks.

Election results will be posted at winnebagocountyclerk.com.