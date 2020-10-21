 Skip to Content

Voting in western Kansas county delayed by ballot misprint

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A western Kansas county was forced to suspend in-person advanced voting for three days after a ballot misprint incorrectly identified a Kansas Senate race as a U.S. Senate contest. Ellis County planned to resume in-person voting Thursday with extended hours after corrected ballots arrived Wednesday. The incorrect ballots labeled the Kansas 40th Senate race as a U.S. Senate race.  The names of the candidates were correct. About 4,000 of the incorrect ballots were also sent to mail-in voters. Election officials say the incorrect ballots will be counted. The actual U.S. Senate race between Democrat Barbara Bollier and Republican Roger Marshall was correctly identified on the ballot.

Associated Press

