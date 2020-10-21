Videos unclear on whether cruiser led moped rider to crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police have released two videos showing events before a crash that seriously injured a Black man on a moped being followed by a police cruiser in Providence, Rhode Island. Neither of the videos released Wednesday helped resolve whether the cruiser struck the moped as witnesses have said. Twenty-four-year-old Jhamal Gonsalves was injured Sunday as police responded to reports of hundreds of street-illegal vehicles. Relatives say Gonsalves is in a coma. As many as 700 people called for justice Tuesday evening in a mostly peaceful protest. But later, five officers were hit with thrown objects and one was taken to the hospital. Twenty-one people were arrested.